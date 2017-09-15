Smells like a winner: Michael Buble’s perfume a finalist in Pure Beauty Awards

By Music News Group

Elizabeth ArdenMichael Buble‘s debut fragrance, By Invitation, has been nominated for the 2017 Pure Beauty Awards.

The woman’s scent is a finalist in the Best New Female Fragrance category.

The singer launched the fragrance last summer, which contains about 50 different “notes,” including vanilla, sandalwood, patchouli, rose oil and red berries.

The Pure Beauty awards honor the best in the beauty industry. They’re handed out by Pure Beauty, the U.K.’s beauty retail trade magazine. Fans can vote for the winners through September 26.

