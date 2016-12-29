Single Vehicle Wreck on US Highway 12 Under Investigation, One Injured

The Washington State Patrol is investigating after a truck drove through several trees along US Highway 12 between Elma and Oakville yesterday afternoon.

Trooper Watson’s report said that a 61-year-old Malone man was driving westbound when his 2005 Ford F250 Truck crossed the Eastbound lanes and went off the road for about 50 feet, striking several trees at milepost 31 near Cedar Creek just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The single occupant was transported to Providence St. Peter’s Hospital in Centralia with undisclosed injuries. A cause of the wreck is under investigation, and charges could be pending.

The Washington Department of Transportation reports the Eastbound lanes were blocked for an hour after the wreck for vehicle removal.

