Sing that Song: Duet with Train now on Smule’s Sing! Karaoke app

Brendan WalterSure, you can sing along to Train‘s “Play that Song” when it comes on the radio, but it’d be much cooler if you could actually sing with Train’s lead singer on the track, right? Well, now you can.

The band has teamed up with Smule’s Sing! Karaoke app to let fans record a duet version of “Play that Song” with Train frontman Pat Monahan. Monahan is also featured in the ad campaign for the app, which launched Friday with a series of 15 and 30-second commercials.

Other artists who’ve recorded their hits for fans to sing along to in the app include Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, James Arthur and Charlie Puth.

Train kicks off their Play That Song tour May 12 in Las Vegas.

