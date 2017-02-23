Sinead O’Connor apologizes to Arsenio Hall over Prince drugs claim; Hall drops lawsuit

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty ImagesRemember last year, when Sinead O’Connor claimed Arsenio Hall had supplied drugs to Prince? And then Arsenio sued Sinead? Regardless, it’s all been settled now.

To recap: Shortly after Prince died last April 21 from an overdose of the painkiller fentanyl, O’Connor posted on her Facebook page: “Two words for the DEA investigating where prince got his drugs over the decades…. Arsenio Hall.” She added, “Arsenio I’ve reported you to the Carver County Sherriff’s office. Expect their call. They are aware you spiked me years ago at Eddie Murphy‘s house. You best get tidying your man cave.”

Three days later, Hall filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit in LA Superior Court against O’Connor, claiming she “maliciously published outlandish defamatory lies” about him.

Wednesday, a representative for Arsenio Hall provided ABC News with both a joint statement by Hall and O’Connor, and a copy of a retraction and apology by O’Connor. The joint statement reads:

“Arsenio Hall and Sinead O’Connor announce that Sinead has retracted and apologized for statements she made about Arsenio last year, which prompted his defamation lawsuit against her, and the lawsuit has been resolved. Below is Sinead’s retraction and apology:

“I apologize for my Facebook posts about Arsenio Hall to the extent that anyone thought I was accusing him of acting as Prince’s drug dealer and supplying him with illegal hard drugs, or insinuating that Arsenio had something to do with Prince’s death. I sincerely apologize because those statements would be false, and I retract them unequivocally.”

The statement ends with, “Arsenio’s lawyers confirm that now that Arsenio’s reputation has been restored by O’Connor’s unequivocal retraction and apology, the lawsuit will be dismissed.”

