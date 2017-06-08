Sign up for a crash course on Prince’s “Sign ‘o’ the Times” album & concert film

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty ImagesNeed a Prince fix to celebrate his birthday?

Scholars and media personalities versed in all things Prince will be in attendance at New York University tonight to discuss the late icon’s 1987 album, Sign ‘o’ the Times, as well as the Sign ‘o’ the Times concert film.

The event will take place at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering in Brooklyn, New York, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET. You can register for free tickets via Eventbrite.

Sign ‘o’ the Times was Prince’s ninth full-length studio project and features the hit singles “Sign o’ the Times,” “U Got the Look,” and “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man.” March 30 of this year marked the 30th anniversary of the album’s release.

Wednesday, June 7, marked what would have been Prince’s 59th birthday. He died on April 21 of last year.

