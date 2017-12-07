Sia teams up with the ASPCA to remind people that "Puppies Are Forever"

By Music News Group

ASPCASia has a song on her new Christmas album called “Puppies Are Forever,” so it’s only fitting that she would use the song to help puppies find their forever homes.

The singer has teamed up with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and lends her voice to a new PSA that encourages people to adopt dogs this holiday season. She also reminds viewers that caring for a dog is a lifelong commitment.

“Puppies are forever. Not just for Christmas,” Sia says. “This holiday season, if you’re considering bringing a new puppy into your home, remember that the puppy under your tree will grow into a dog and need your love and care forever. And don’t forget about senior dogs, too. They’re also looking for forever homes this Christmas.”

The PSA stars Maddie Ziegler, who blows bubbles and plays with a dog named Frank. Sia’s tune “Puppies Are Forever,” from her Everyday Is Christmas album, plays in the background.

The ASPCA and Sia will also be hosting a puppy cam live stream on Wednesday, December 13 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The video can be viewed on Sia’s YouTube channel.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments