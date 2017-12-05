Sia faces criticism over M·A·C Viva Glam charity campaign

Courtesy MAC CosmeticsLike so many pop stars before her, Sia has partnered with M·A·C cosmetics to design her own Viva Glam lipstick for charity. But the singer, an animal rights advocate, is now being criticized by fans for working with a brand that sells its products in China, where animal testing occurs.

Sia addressed the China issue by tweeting, “Like M·A·C, I believe makeup shouldn’t be tested on animals. M·A·C does not test on animals and is advocating change in countries like China where animal testing exists.”

But that wasn’t enough for some fans. One replied, “Upset that I can’t support one of my favorite artists in this,…Until M·A·C doesn’t sell in China anymore, they still support animal testing in my book.”

Another wrote, “Other largely popular brands specifically exclude China from their market due to their testing policies. Sorry but I will not be purchasing from this collection.”

M·A·C’s official website explains its decision to sell its products in China, writing, “China tests on animals as part of its safety assessment of cosmetic products. We love our fans and we never want to exclude them anywhere.”

All the money from sales of Sia’s Viva Glam lipstick, available in early January, will go to the M·A·C AIDS Fund, to help people affected by HIV/AIDS.