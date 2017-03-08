Sia and Pink team up on new track, “Waterfall”

RCA RecordsSia and Pink are joining their powerhouse vocals on a brand new track.

The song, called “Waterfall,” is the debut single by Norwegian songwriting and producing duo Stargate and it’ll be available everywhere on March 10.

Sia co-wrote the dancehall-inspired track with Stargate, Diplo and producer Jr. Blender, and later brought Pink on board to complete the song. Sia first worked with Stargate on Rihanna‘s hit “Diamonds.”

Stargate, comprised of Tor Erik Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen, have also written and produced hits for Beyonce, Coldplay, Ne-Yo, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Fifth Harmony and more.

