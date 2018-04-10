Sia and Ed Sheeran nab prestigious Australian songwriting awards

By Music News Group

ABC/ Paula LoboSia and Ed Sheeran have both scored a prestigious Australian APRA Award.

Sia, a native Australian, won the award for Most Played Australian Work Overseas for her #1 hit “Cheap Thrills,” while Ed, a Brit who’s beloved by Aussies, took home the prize for International Work of the Year for his song “Shape of You.”

The APRA Awards, given out by the Australian Performing Rights Association, recognize songwriting achievements on the Australian charts in the past year.

The ARPA Awards were handed out Tuesday, April 10 in Sydney, Australia.

