Sia (Almost) Shows Her Face in “Sesame Street” Promo Clip

ABC/Fred LeeShocker: Sia is showing almost her entire face in a brief clip of her upcoming appearance on Sesame Street.

In the clip, Sia is singing a song about, well, songs. “S is for songs/and I love songs/don’t know what I’d do without ’em,” she sings. “I love songs so much I wanna sing a song about ’em.” Her backup singers are Muppets — including Cookie Monster and Grover — wearing miniature versions of her trademark black and white bob wig.

But the real surprise is that while Sia herself is wearing her trademark black and white bob wig and massive pink hair bow, her face is uncovered — except for a big red rubber nose.

Sia’s appearance on Sesame Street will air in March on HBO.

