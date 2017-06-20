Shut up and enter WALK THE MOON’s five-year anniversary contest

Image Group LA/ABCYou may have first heard of WALK THE MOON when “Shut Up and Dance” exploded in 2015, but the band released their self-titled major label debut album back in 2012. Now, in celebration of that album’s five-year anniversary, the band is launching a fan giveaway contest.

The contest will crown five winners, who will each take home a package that includes a WALK THE MOON paint set and poster, a signed WALK THE MOON CD and the band’s 2012 EP Anna Sun on vinyl. One of those five winners will also receive five tickets to a future WALK THE MOON show of their choice.

You can enter the contest now through this Friday, June 23.

In addition to announcing the contest, WALK THE MOON revealed that they are currently “in our secret lair, doing secret things that we can’t tell you about.” Translation: they’re working on a new album.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

enter below for a chance to winhttps://t.co/kmPGFvMdUF pic.twitter.com/k9PECPssY9 — WALK THE MOON (@WALKTHEMOONband) June 19, 2017

Comments