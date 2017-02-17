Show off your dance moves to win Katy Perry’s Grammy shoes

Monty Brinton/CBSWere you admiring the sparkly white sneakers Katy Perry was sporting during her Grammy performance last weekend? Good news: You can win them!

The singer has launched a contest for fans to win those exact “Lena” sneakers from her new shoe collection. The Katy Perry Collections Instagram page described them as “straight from the stage, SIGNED, DATED and WORN by [Katy]!”

To win, fans must upload an Instagram video of themselves showing off their best “Chained to the Rhythm” dance moves and tag @katyperrycollections and #katysdancingshoes by February 19.

Katy will be picking the winner.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments