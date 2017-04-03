Shooting Reported in Aberdeen After Road Rage Incident, No Injuries

Aberdeen police are investigating after a road rage incident ended in gunfire on Sumner Avenue Sunday night. Detective Sgt. Art Laur tells us that officers were called to the 1700 Block of Sumner Ave in West Aberdeen around 10:37 Sunday night.

Officers contacted the victim, a 35-year-old Oregon resident who reported he had been traveling into Aberdeen from U.S. route 12 when he was involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle. This incident continued through Aberdeen and onto Sumner Ave towards Hoquiam.

As the vehicles approached the area of Sumner and Scammell Streets, the suspect vehicle pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and the suspect vehicle driver reportedly fired several shots from what is believed to be a handgun towards the victim’s vehicle (striking one of the victim’s tires). At this point the suspect vehicle turned and drove away southbound. This vehicle was not located.

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver or gray GMC style extra-cab style truck with a large dent on the driver’s side of the bed. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at (360) 533-3180.

Comments