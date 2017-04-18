Sheryl Crow’s TV Takeover starts tonight

Sam Lothridge/CBSSheryl Crow will grace your TV screen multiple times this week.

Tonight, she’ll appear on CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans, playing two songs from her upcoming album, Be Yourself. Then Wednesday, she’ll perform on NBC’s Today show. And on Friday, you can catch her on her very own AUDIENCE Network concert special.

The special, which airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will feature a full Sheryl concert, as well as an interview in which the singer will talk about her life and career. A preview clip of one of the performances is now available on YouTube and on RollingStone.com. You can watch the trailer for the special there as well.

The show was filmed in front of a live audience at Hollywood’s Red Studios. You can see it on the DirecTV and AT&T’s U-verse and DIRECTV NOW.

Sheryl’s new album, Be Myself, arrives Friday.

