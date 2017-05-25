Sheryl Crow’s sons rewrite her hits with naughty lyrics

Sheryl tells Redbook magazine, “They take my songs and change them, like ‘Are You Strong Enough to

Be My Butt.’ ‘All I Wanna Do Is Fart on You’ is a favorite. They’re super into potty talk.”

But Sheryl says the fact that she made her current album Be Myself at home in her barn really made it clear to the boys just what it is mom does for a living.

“I would drop my kids off at school, then go to the barn and record,” she explains. “I’d take a break to pick up the boys and then work again until 5:30, and all of us would eat dinner together. So seeing me work — while knowing that I’m not going away at night — helped them realize that playing music is actually my job.”

“But they think I’m super corny,” she laughs. ” If I hung out with the Chainsmokers, then they would think I was cool.”

Sheryl plans to take her sons on the road with her this summer, and she says she tries to find fun activities for them to do before she has to go and entertain her fans.

“We try to do a little reading or math stuff in the morning, then we go to the local kids’ museum or whatever the special thing in that town is,” she tells Redbook. “We eat dinner together, and I always tuck them in before I go onstage. When I get back on the bus, they’re asleep, and we’re on to the next town.”

Sheryl’s tour kicks off June 6 in San Diego.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.