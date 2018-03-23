Sheryl Crow's marching this weekend: "We either do the right thing or we fail our society"

By Andrea Dresdale

Mark SeligerSheryl Crow is one of several artists who’ll be taking part in Saturday’s March for Our Lives, which calls for an end to gun violence. And she tells Billboard that she won’t be alone, either.

“I’m taking my 10-year-old with me,” says Sheryl. Sadly, the singer’s already had to discuss the topic of school shootings with her son, because in December, she released the song “The Dreaming Kind” to raise money for Sandy Hook Promise, a charity formed after the Newton, Connecticut shootings five years ago.

“I had to explain to him what happened at Sandy Hook, and he looked at me with disbelief,” Sheryl tells Billboard. “So when the Parkland shooting happened…I said, ‘I know you’re going to hear about this and I want to be the one to explain to you what has happened.'”

“He had all kinds of questions like, ‘Well, what if that were to happen at my school?'” she continues. “You can’t look at your child and say, ‘It’s never going to happen at your school.’ And that is a heartbreaking reality. So I feel like we’re at a precipice: We either do the right thing or we fail our society.”

Regarding Saturday’s event, Sheryl says, “It’s a march brought about by kids who are school-age…it’s the most heart-rending thing I’ve witnessed in my lifetime to see these kids actually beg to have something change, to beg leaders to defend them and their right to go to school safely.”

Sheryl notes, “Anybody that reads this will say that I am anti-Second Amendment, but I don’t believe our forefathers would stand for this. I don’t believe that, when they wrote the Constitution, they were envisioning unstable people being able to get a gun and [do these things].”

