Sheryl Crow will “be herself” in “NCIS: New Orleans”

Mark SeligerBefore she releases her new album next month, Sheryl Crow will be gracing our TV screens. The singer has landed a guest spot on NCIS: New Orleans.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Sheryl will be performing two new songs from her upcoming album Be Myself on an April episode of the CBS series. According to EW, she’ll be singing the album’s first single “Halfway There,” as well as the song “Roller Skate.”

Her scenes take place at a mansion for a charity garden party. As she performs for guests, Scott Bakula‘s character, Dwayne Cassius Pride, and his fellow special agents arrive looking for a potential suspect among the crowd.

The episode, which was filmed on Monday, airs Tuesday, April 18 at 10 p.m. on CBS. Sheryl’s album comes out April 21.

