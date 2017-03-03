Sheryl Crow to release new album “Be Myself” next month, will tour this spring

Warner Bros. RecordsSheryl Crow’s brand-new album Be Myself will arrive April 21. She previewed the disc Thursday night at a surprise show at the famed Troubadour club in Hollywood.

The album is now available for pre-order, and if you do so, you’ll get an instant download of the first single, “Halfway There.” An animated video for “Halfway There” is now available to watch on YouTube.

Sheryl’s collaborator on the album is producer and songwriter Jeff Trott, who co-wrote hits like “If It Makes You Happy” and “My Favorite Mistake.” In a statement, she says her main goal with the record was to “to investigate what made my early songs strike people as being authentic and original.”

“So for the first time in my life, I made it a point to sit down and really listen to my old records,” she explains. “I’d drive my kids to school and play the old stuff as I came back home. That helped me remember what it felt like when I was just beginning as an artist. But it wasn’t about repeating myself. It was about revisiting where I came from and seeing where that would take me now.”

Sheryl will tour in support of the album, starting with an April 22 show in Atlantic City, NJ.

Here’s the track list for Be Myself:

1.”Alone In The Dark”

2. “Halfway There”

3. “Long Way Back”

4. “Be Myself”

5. “Roller Skate”

6. “Love Will Save The Day”

7. “Strangers Again”

8. “Rest Of Me”

9. “Heartbeat Away”

10. “Grow Up”

11. “Woo Woo”

And here are Sheryl’s tour dates:

4/22 — Tropicana Showroom, Atlantic City, NJ

4/28 — Pepsi Spring Jam, Panama City Beach, FL

4/29 — Walt Disney Theater, Orlando, FL

4/30 — Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL

6/8 — Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

6/10 — The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA

6/11 — The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA

6/21 — Wolf Trap – Filene Center, Vienna, VA

6/24 — North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh, NC

6/25 — Chastain Park Amphitheater, Atlanta, GA

6/28 — Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

6/29 — Rochester Internat’l Jazz Fest, Rochester, NY

7/14 — Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater, Chautauqua, NY

