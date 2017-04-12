Sheryl Crow to appear in new TV concert special

Mark SeligerSheryl Crow will be one of the artists featured in upcoming concert specials on AT&T’s AUDIENCE Network. While the exact airdates have yet to be announced, the shows will air Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

The shows were filmed in front of a live audience at Hollywood’s Red Studios, and are shot in ultra high-definition/4K and air on DirecTV and AT&T’s U-verse systems.

While you wait for word of the airdate of Sheryl’s concert special, you can catch her on the small screen on the April 18 episode of NCIS: New Orleans performing songs from her upcoming album Be Myself. The album is due April 21.

