Sheryl Crow says it’s “joyful” touring with her two little boys

Sheryl Crow kicks off a summer tour in support of her new album, Be Myself, tonight in Charlottesville, Virginia. Joining Sheryl on the tour are her sons Wyatt and Levi, who are 9 and 6 respectively. Sheryl says both boys love joining her on the road, even when, she says, “Mommy has to work.”

“The boys really enjoy the band, the band enjoy the boys,” she tells ABC Radio. “And also, we’re sort of at an age where we just feel so lucky to be able to go out and play music and it’s really joyful. So we’re looking forward to it, it’s gonna be a great summer.”

Sheryl, a never-married single mom, says her sons have been on the road with her since they were babies, so they know the drill.

“When we first started out, I had cribs [on the bus],” she recalls. “And so they’ve grown up on tour buses and they do love it. Our routine [is], we get up in the morning, we eat breakfast on the bus, we go to the local kids’ museum….and so it’s fun, it’s family. And then at night, mommy has to work.”

Sheryl, who’s 55, says she’s glad she sowed her wild oats as a full-fledged rock star before she became a mom, because now she can enjoy life on the road as a learning experience with the kids.

“I feel like my life has kinda wound up falling together the way it was supposed to,” she tells ABC Radio. “As in, I did a lot of things before my kids came along, and now I love getting to travel around…and I love seeing the world, introducing them to the world, as a first time.”

Sheryl’s tour will include dates with Willie Nelson‘s Outlaw Music Festival and a headlining appearance at Farm Aid alongside Willie, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and others.

