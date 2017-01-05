Sheryl Crow Returns to ’90s Sound with New Album “Be Myself”

ABC RadioIf you have fond memories of Sheryl Crow hits like “My Favorite Mistake” and “Everyday Is a Winding Road,” you’re gonna love her new album.

Rolling Stone reports that the disc, called Be Myself, finds her working again with the creative team behind her 1996 self-titled disc and 1998’s The Globe Sessions. “I really wanted to get back to how I got started on my second record and third record,” Sheryl tells the magazine. “I wanted to revisit that sound and that feeling. It was a complete blast and the most effortless thing I’ve ever done.”

Sheryl’s last album, Feels Like Home, was a country record, but now she says she didn’t particularly enjoy working to convince country stations to play her songs. “It was more political than I expected,” says the Grammy-winner, who lives in Nashville. But, she notes, “I’m not shunning country music. I’m just not part of that format.”

Sheryl says the songs on the new album, which were finished before Donald Trump was elected, reflect the “chaos” in the world over the past year. “Fear is definitely present in the songs,” she says. “I think the election really incited a feeling of us against them, and a feeling of trying to get back to reason, so thematically there’s a lot of that on the record.

The singer plans to support Be Myself with a big tour, possibly a triple bill with Neil Young and Willie Nelson, followed by her own headlining dates. While Be Myself is due in the spring, by the end of the year she hopes to release yet another album featuring duets with the likes of Don Henley and Stevie Nicks.

