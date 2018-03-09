Sheryl Crow releasing EP this year; all-star duets album "Snap" next year

Speaking to Footwear News, Sheryl says, “[I’m releasing] an EP collection of five songs we’re going to put out before we go on tour this summer.”

Sheryl previously told ABC Radio that one of the five songs on the EP will be “The Dreaming Kind,” the charity single she released in December to mark the fifth anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting. As for the rest of the EP, she says they’re “brand-new songs… and it’s really rockin’ and super-fun.”

Sheryl’s live dates this year include a tour of Australia and New Zealand with Melissa Etheridge in April, followed by festival dates, shows with Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant, and solo shows in the U.K. and U.S.

In addition, Sheryl tells Footwear News that her all-star album of duets, which has been in the works for several years, now has a title — Snap — and will be out next year. Among the collaborators on the project: Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards and Stevie Nicks.

“I’ve had so many top moments and had the good fortune of singing with people like Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, Justin Timberlake. But one of my favorites is Stevie Nicks,” Sheryl tells the publication. “I’ve always loved her, her music and authenticity. I think we have a great blend together.”

As for why Sheryl was talking to Footwear News, she’s promoting her signature clothing line, which is sold via HSN.

