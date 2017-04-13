Sheryl Crow limits sons’ access to technology: “It’s like a giving a hit off a crack pipe”

Speaking to People magazine, Sheryl says, “It’s easier for a parent to say, ‘Ugh, let them sit on the iPad, I’ve got things I need to do.’ And I feel that way sometimes…[but] it creates this addiction…it’s like giving a hit off a crack pipe, and then saying, ‘How did you wind up being addicted to crack?!'”

As a result, Sheryl tells her sons Levi and Wyatt, who are 6 1/2 and 9 /12, respectively, that they can either have “30 minutes of screen, either the TV or the iPad, and that’s it.” She also won’t let the kids have smartphones or TVs in their room.

As Sheryl tells People, “I’m very protective of them being allowed to have the innocence of being children.” In fact, two songs on her upcoming album, Be Myself — the title track and “Roller Skate” — are about our dependence on social media and technology.

Even though Sheryl is a Grammy-winning rock star, she admits that Wyatt and Levi don’t think she’s particularly cool.

“I’m a super-geeky mom,” she laughs. “We listen to the radio on the way to school, and I’m constantly bopping along to The Chainsmokers. The kids are like, ‘Mom, quit dancing!’ They think I’m the biggest goofball on the planet.”

Sheryl’s new album, which she recorded during the boys’ school hours only, will be out April 21.

