Sheryl Crow gets honest on Reddit: “I have not had one single thing done”

Sheryl Crow may be fifty-something, but she still looks amazing. What’s her secret? Well, it must be clean living, since the Grammy-winning artist swears that she hasn’t had any “outside help” in that department, so to speak.

Sheryl did an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit on Friday, and was hit with any number of interesting, touching, outrageous and downright offensive questions. But when one fan dared to ask her, “Hey Sheryl, how did it feel selling your soul to look eternally young and hot?”, she actually replied.

“That’s very sweet of you to say,” she replied. “In all honesty I have not had one single thing done and if you were in my kitchen first thing in the morning you would see that.”

Some other things we learned about Sheryl from her Reddit AMA:

–She doesn’t miss Lance Armstrong.

–The three artists she’d most like to perform live with are Marvin Gaye, The Rolling Stones and Alicia Keys.

–She would love to duet with Stevie Wonder and rising country star Maren Morris.

–The song she likes to play the most is “My Favorite Mistake.” “Mainly because it’s fun to play and sing and I also have a lot of emotional attachment to that song,” she wrote.

–Her favorite Girl Scout cookie is Thin Mints.

–Her favorite show she ever played was at London’s Royal Albert Hall in the mid ’90s. “That place is mystical and for a new artist to play there and have Eric Clapton be up in one of the boxes was unreal for me,” she wrote.

And some stupid questions she refused to answer:

–Would a change do you good?

–What is your favorite mistake?

–Socks with sandals…yes or no?

–Can you get me a date with Jewel?

–What does Kid Rock smell like?

