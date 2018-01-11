Sheryl Crow and Melissa Etheridge heading Down Under to Make Rock Great Again

L. Cohen/WireImageForget about “Make America Great Again” — Sheryl Crow and Melissa Etheridge are teaming up to Make Rock Great Again.

That’s the name of a co-headlining tour the two Grammy-winners are doing this spring in Australia and New Zealand. Answering a fan’s question about whether or not the tour name was legit, Melissa tweeted, “Yep!!…Women are rocking 2018!! #MAKEROCKGREATAGAIN Lol.”

This will be the first time the two women, who both came to prominence in the ’90s, have toured together. The tour promises “all the biggest hits” from Sheryl and Melissa. It doesn’t say anything about the two of them teaming up for duets, but you never know.

This will be Sheryl’s first time in Australia since 2008, and Melissa’s first since 2016. The tour starts April 3 in Perth, Australia and will visit Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney before traveling to New Zealand, where it’ll wrap April 12 in Wellington.

Before their tour gets underway, both women will perform at the Bluesfest festival in Byron Bay, Australia on April 1. The four-day festival also features performances from Seal, Jackson Browne, Kesha, Robert Plant, Lionel Richie and CHIC, among many, many others.

Sheryl, who’s promoting her current album Be Myself, will also be one of the headliners at this year’s Bonnaroo Festival in June.

