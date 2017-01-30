She Had a Vision of Love: Mariah Carey Shares Breakup Track on Season Finale of “Mariah’s World”

ABC/Lou RoccoMariah Carey is sharing another vision of love after her split with Australian billionaire James Packer.

Sunday night’s season finale episode of Mariah’s World showed the chanteuse in the studio recording a new song titled “I Don’t,” which details Mimi’s feelings about the breakup. In a clip from the show, she sings, “Said you would always be mine, feeding me nothing but lies/I was so gone I admit it/Had me messed up for a minute.”

Mariah also talked about her relationship with Packer in the episode.

“Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I’ve been going through,” the diva said. “And if you’re not getting the love that you need from someone that you’re supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?”

“I Don’t” debuts February 3.

