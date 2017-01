When Shawna Brown was growing up, her mother gave her a Cabbage Patch Kid with a doctor’s examination kit. “It was all downhill from there” she jokes. From that point on she knew she wanted to work in pediatrics. “There was never a question for me,” she says. “I was always drawn to kids.” This […]

The post Shawna Brown: New Pediatric Nurse Getting to Know Grays Harbor Children appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments