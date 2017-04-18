Shawn Mendes to release “new and fresh” single on Thursday

ABC/Matt BrownShawn Mendes is giving his fans a gift before he hits the road on his Illuminate World tour.

The singer has decided to release a brand-new single — one that doesn’t appear on his current album — at midnight Thursday. It’s called “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” and, according to Billboard, it was co-written by Shawn and some of the same guys with whom he co-wrote his hits “Stitches” and “Treat You Better.”

Shawn says in a statement to Billboard, “The minute I wrote this song I knew I wanted to get it out before my tour started, to give fans something new and fresh in addition to everything from Illuminate.“

He adds, “I can’t wait to perform it on the tour, and for everyone to hear it. It’s equal parts what is amazing about this album, and what I’m so excited for about the music I have coming up next.”

Shawn’s Illuminate world tour kicks off on Thursday, April 27 in Glasgow, Scotland. It makes its way to the U.S. July 6.