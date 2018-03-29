Shawn Mendes to perform week-long "Late Late Show" residency in June

By Stephen Iervolino

CBS/Terence PatrickShawn Mendes fans will get a healthy dose of the young pop star when he performs a week-long residency on the CBS’ The Late Late Show starting June 4.

The Canadian singer — who was host James Corden‘s musical guest on Wednesday and performed his new single, “In My Blood,” for the first time on TV — revealed that in addition to performing a different song each night, he’ll join Corden for some sketches, including “Carpool Karaoke.”

They made the announcement in a sketch that followed Corden’s monologue.

After learning that a toothbrush left on his desk belonged to Mendes, the two got to talking and decided that a week of shows together would be fun.

“What if you, Shawn Mendes, came here to perform at The Late Late Show for an entire week of shows? Does that sound like fun?” asked Corden. “Maybe…you could play a song every night, we could do a sketch or something.”

“I could drive you to work,” offered the 19-year-old singer/songwriter.

“Wait, are you saying you’ll help me get to work in the carpool lane?” asked Corden.

“I would love that,” Mendes replied.

Mendes also played a game of “Flinch” with Corden’s other guests, Hilary Swank and Zach Woods.

Harry Styles performed a week-long Late Late Show residency last May.

