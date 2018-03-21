Shawn Mendes, Sting & more to help Queen Elizabeth mark 92nd birthday

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LAIt’ll be a royal celebration when some of music’s top names gather in London to help celebrate the 92nd birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Shawn Mendes, Sting and his current collaborator Shaggy, Australian pop star Kylie Minogue and legendary crooner Tom Jones will all perform live from London’s Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, April 21, with the festivities broadcast on the BBC. The Queen and members of the Royal Family will attend the event, as will various heads of government from around the world.

Highlights of the concert will be broadcast on the BBC World Service.

This event is part of just one of the Queen’s two official birthday celebrations. Her actual birthday is April 21, but her official birthday is the second Saturday in June. The British monarch’s “official birthday” is usually celebrated during the summer, to ensure good weather for the annual Birthday Parade, also known as the Trooping of the Colour.

