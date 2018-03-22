Shawn Mendes returns with vulnerable yet rocking new track, "In My Blood"

It’s called “In My Blood,” and it’s the first single from Shawn’s forthcoming third album. Shawn will give the song its primetime TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden next Wednesday, March 28.

The song, described as an “empowering rock anthem,” was co-produced by Shawn with longtime collaborator Teddy Geiger. The song is about overcoming anxiety, and features the singer at his most vulnerable.

“Laying on the bathroom floor, feeling nothing/I’m overwhelmed and insecure, give me something,” he sings. “Help me, it’s like the walls are caving in/Sometimes I feel like giving up/But I just can’t/It isn’t in my blood.”

In a message to fans, Shawn tweeted, “This song is the closest song to my heart that I’ve ever written and I hope you guys love it and all the new music coming your way.”

According to Shawn’s teases, he’ll release another new song tomorrow; fans have already predicted will be called “Lost In Japan.”

