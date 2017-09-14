Shawn Mendes recalls that time Drake saved him from going to jail

By Music News Group

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCShawn Mendes stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday and chatted about a number of things, including the time Drake saved him from getting roughed up at a recent concert featuring The Weeknd.

Shawn says he spotted Drake — whom he’d met several times before — and just wanted to say, “hi,” when a “six-foot-six, three hundred pound security guard” unfamiliar with the 19-year-old pop star tried to restrain him.

“Next thing I know I’m like, I’m like in the middle of The Weeknd’s show with my arm hooked behind my back,” he tells Fallon.

“I see Drake look over and then my eyes I knew I was like, ‘Help me please, Drake,'” recalls Mendes, hoping the rapper would set the security guard straight. “If in that moment he didn’t remember who I was…I don’t know what I would’ve done.”

“Luckily, [Drake] like looked at me and…I saw him like put the things together in his mind and he realized it was me and he comes over and he grabs the guard and he’s like, ‘Don’t do that, you don’t know who that is.'”

The “Stitches” singer had a more pleasant encounter with Ed Sheeran when he joined Mendes on stage to play “Mercy” at his recent concert in Brooklyn, New York. Shawn recalls waking Ed up in his hotel room in the middle of the afternoon.

“I knocked on the door and it’s like pitch black,” he says. “His security guard is…like ‘Ed, wake up,’ banging on the door….Ed just like jumps out of bed, like puts the glasses on he’s like, ‘Yeah, where’s the guitar at?’ Finds the guitar and he’s like starts playing ‘Mercy.’ Next time I saw him was on the stage.”

