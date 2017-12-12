Shawn Mendes, Kelly Clarkson, Charlie Puth play Hollywood on"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest"

Courtesy ABCShawn Mendes, Charlie Puth and Kelly Clarkson will be rocking the stage in Hollywood as we usher in 2018.

The artists will all perform during the Hollywood Party segment of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airing December 31 on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Also on the bill: Korean boy band BTS, country star Kane Brown, “HandClap” hitmakers Fitz and the Tantrums, and Grammy nominated R&B singer Khalid.



Artists who’ll be performing live from New York’s Times Square, where Ryan Seacrest will count down to 2018, include pop stars Camila Cabello and Nick Jonas and country duo Sugarland.

More artists will be announced soon.

