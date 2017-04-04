Shawn Mendes joins his hero John Mayer onstage in Toronto

At John’s concert in Toronto Monday night, he brought Shawn onstage to perform his hit, “Mercy.” John joined him on guitar and backup vocals, and then the two sang John’s song “In Your Atmosphere.”

On Instagram afterwards, John posted a photo of the two together, and captioned it, “The dynamite @shawnmendes joined me in Toronto tonight perform a ‘Mercy’/’In Your Atmosphere’ mashup and it was over the top good.”

On Twitter, Shawn gushed, “Damn. John Mayer is the best. My job is the best. U guys are the best. What an insane night.”

