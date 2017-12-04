Shawn Mendes & John Mayer take their bromance to Instagram Live

By Andrea Dresdale

Shawn Mendes via InstagramJohn Mayer is one of Shawn Mendes‘ musical idols, but Shawn’s also lucky enough to have become friendly with John over the years. The two have performed together, and now they’ve given us a peek into their relationship by letting us listen in to their Instagram Live chat.

On Monday, John was doing an Instagram Live video from Dallas, where he’s on tour, when Shawn popped in to join the discussion from Australia, where he’s on tour. Shawn said he has a few more shows on that side of the world, and then he’ll head home for Christmas.

When John asked him if he’ll be touring in 2018, Shawn revealed, “No, actually, I’m going to be doing my first festival run…trying to grow up a little bit.” “Listen, I’m 40 years old and I need to grow up a little bit!” John replied.

“There’s a good case to be made for me not making another record until I meet someone and I can start writing about love,” John added. He hasn’t been publicly linked with anyone since he and Katy Perry broke up for good in 2016.

By the way, Shawn’s reference to a “festival run” means that in 2018, Shawn will be playing festivals, rather than simply touring as a headline act. Whether that means he’ll be appearing at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and/or Coachella remains to be seen, though. His current tour wraps up in Tokyo on December 18.

