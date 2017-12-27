Shawn Mendes is "honored" to play ABC's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" this year

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Matt BrownShawn Mendes is one of the many acts who’ll be helping to ring in 2018 by performing on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on December 31. But unlike most Americans, the Canadian singer says he doesn’t really have fond memories of watching the long-running show as a kid.

“In Canada, I didn’t remember it as much,” he admits to ABC Radio. “But actually, coming to the States, I realized how crazy of a thing it is, so I’m really honored to be playing it this year.”

Shawn will perform during the Hollywood portion of the show, which will be hosted by Ciara and also include performances by Kelly Clarkson, Charlie Puth, Alessia Cara and country duo Florida Georgia Line, among others. But given the choice, does he prefer to gig on New Year’s, or just stay home and chill?

“It depends,” he says. “I mean, it’s fun to go out and perform but it’s also fun to go out with your friends!”

This year while on tour, Shawn has been working on his third album, but there’s no word on when he might release it. He also doesn’t have any tour dates scheduled for 2018 yet, but he said recently that he plans to perform at some music festivals.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which will also include performances from Mariah Carey, Walk the Moon, Imagine Dragons and Britney Spears, airs December 31 on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments