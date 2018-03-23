Shawn Mendes gets "Lost in Japan" with a new track

Following Thursday’s release of the anthemic, guitar-driven song “In My Bood,” the Canadian star has released another new track from his forthcoming third album. Called “Lost In Japan,” the slinky, sexy tune clearly displays the influence of Justin Timberlake, as Shawn sings about going to great lengths to meet up with the object of his affection.

“Do you got plans tonight?/I’m a couple hundred miles from Japan, and I/I was thinking I could fly to your hotel tonight/’Cause I can’t get you off my mind,” sings Shawn.

Both songs are featured on Shawn’s next album, which will arrive in the next few months.

This weekend, Shawn is competing at the Juno Awards, the Canadian version of the Grammys, in the categories of Single of the Year and Fan Choice. The awards, hosted by Michael Buble, take place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on March 25.

