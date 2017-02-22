Shawn Mendes expands tour, Charlie Puth to join him

The singer has added four new shows to the North American leg of the trek, which kicks off July 6 in Portland, Oregon. The new dates include stops in Philadelphia; Newark, New Jersey; Mexico City and Toronto, Canada.

FirstAcess Fan presales start this Sunday, February 26, while general fan presales start on Monday. You can get the presale codes by signing up at ShawnAccess.com. The general public can get tickets starting March 4.

Charlie Puth also is joining the tour as direct support on all U.S and Canadian dates; James TW will open for Shawn on all U.K and European dates.

The Illuminate world tour is scheduled to wrap up September 20 in Mexico City. The last U.S. date will be in Boston on August 23. Shawn also will perform at the Rock in Rio Festival in Brazil on September 16.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.