Shawn Mendes confirms June 1 Governors Ball festival performance

Brian ZiffLast year, Shawn Mendes said he’d be making a lot of festival appearances, and he’s true to his word. His latest booking is a June date at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City.

Shawn posted the news on his socials Tuesday, adding “See you there!” The Twitter version of the announcement bills the singer as giving a “special performance.” He’ll appear there Friday, June 1.

According to Billboard, Shawn attended the festival in 2016 as a fan and walked around the grounds just like everybody else.

Shawn’s other festival appearances include Milwaukee’s Summerfest on July 5, RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa on July 7, Quebec’s Summer Festival on July 8, and a number of other festivals in the U.K., Europe and Asia.

