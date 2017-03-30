Shawn Mendes adds shows in NYC, Asia, Australia & New Zealand to Illuminate world tour

Courtesy of Island RecordsShawn Mendes has just added a bunch of new dates to his Illuminate world tour.

First of all, he’s scheduled a New York City date: he’ll perform at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on August 16. American Express card members can buy tickets starting Monday, April 3, while the general public can get them starting April 8. VIP upgrades also will be available on May 16. Visit IlluminateWorldTour.com for more details.

In addition, Shawn has announced a string of dates in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, which means that when all is said and done, the Illuminate world tour will encompass 60 shows over four continents. The tour — Shawn’s first as an arena headliner — starts April 27 in Europe, and then arrives in North America in July 6. That leg, which wraps August 23, will feature Charlie Puth as the opening act.

In September, Shawn will play Brazil and Mexico, and starting November 25, he’ll go Down Under for shows in New Zealand and Australia. He’ll move on to Asia starting December 9, and finish up in Tokyo on December 18.

Shawn’s album Illuminate has been on the Billboard album chart for more than 100 weeks.

