Share “Historic Hoquiam Memories” This Saturday at Emerson Manor

This Saturday, get a look into the past with Historic Hoquiam Memories at the Emerson Manor. John Larson, Director at the Polson Museum and Chairman of Hoquiam’s Historic Preservation Commission said, “It’s really I think going to be a fun event where there will be a whole host of people set up with booths – myself and the museum included. We’ll be setup with a slideshow of historic Hoquiam images that we’ve put together for the day.”

Between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to explore the public spaces of this grand 1924 structure which today is the Emerson Manor. The terrazzo-floored lobby is an especially grand space featuring two-story fir columns with sandblasted stencil patterns, an ornate boxed beam ceiling, and a beautiful wrought iron staircase.

Organized by Emerson Manor resident Connie Parsons, the free open house and history expo starts at 1 p.m. Saturday the Emerson Manor is on the corner of 7th and Simpson in downtown Hoquiam.

Parsons has lined up a wide variety of individuals, businesses, and organizations to share private artifact and photograph collections on all manner of local history topics. Parsons herself is passionate about the Emerson Hotel’s history and will be showcasing all that she has collected over the years including a thorough timeline from the hotel’s groundbreaking and opening to its closure and ultimate conversion to public housing.

Jamie Brand, manager of the 7th Street Theatre will be sharing information, photos, and artifacts detailing the theatre’s extensive and recent restoration efforts.

Donna Grow, owner of Robert Lytle’s grand 1901 mansion best known as the Hoquiam Castle, will share photographs of her home and offer free postcards and pencils.

Jim Larsson, who owns the National Register listed Judge Hodgdon Home on Bluff Avenue, will share his experiences writing and researching several of Hoquiam’s recent National Register nominations. In addition to listing his own home, Larsson prepared successful nominations for the Olympic Stadium, American Veterans Building and Masonic Hall.

Staff with the Hoquiam Timberland Library will be on hand to share information on research resources available to patrons including Sandborn Fire Insurance maps, R.L. Polk county directories, high school annuals and assorted other local history offerings.

Kyle Pauley, the well-known local radio newsman and president of the Hoquiam Business Association, will be sharing photographs and building history on Hoquiam’s Masonic Hall.

Timberland Bank has prepared a short film on their institution’s history in Hoquiam since opening in 1915. Several other individuals and business also plan to exhibit at the event, including the Hoquiam Elks, V.F.W., and Gordon’s Service will have items of local automotive history to view.

And John Larson, Director at the Polson Museum and Chairman of Hoquiam’s Historic Preservation Commission, will be presenting a continuously looping slide show with a wealth of photos from the museum’s collection on Hoquiam’s history.

Larson will also be able to answer questions regarding Hoquiam’s Downtown Historic District, the Hoquiam Register of Historic Places and Special Valuation, the property tax incentive offered to property owners within the district or people with individually listed buildings.

All are welcome to this all-ages gathering where sharing your own “Historic Hoquiam Memories” is enthusiastically encouraged!

For more information on this event, please contact organizer Connie Parsons at 360-591-9752.

