Shape of YouTube: Ed Sheeran grabs more than 1 billion views with new album

Atlantic RecordsEd Sheeran’s new album ÷ (Divide) isn’t just being played everywhere, it’s also being watched everywhere. As of this past Sunday, Ed has racked up over a billion views of the songs and videos from the new album on YouTube.

Ed’s YouTube domination started in the beginning of the year with the release of the lyric videos, and then the official videos, for his two current hits, “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.” This past Friday, videos featuring the music for 14 tracks from the album were uploaded, and since then, those videos have hit a billion views collectively.

YouTube also notes that Ed’s channel on the video platform has gained over three million subscribers in the past two months — more than any other channel.

