Shania Twain: Man! Meghan Trainor’s a Great Artist

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABC; Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABCShania Twain hasn’t released a new album since 2002, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t pay attention to what’s going on in music. In fact, she says there’s one particular young female artist she greatly admires: Meghan Trainor.

“There’s a lot of really amazing young artists out right now,” Shania says, but adds, “I think Meghan Trainor gets my vote certainly for being very unique and blazing her own path and style.” She adds, “Stylistically she’s just in a league of her own, and I admire that a lot.”

Shania, who’s sold 85 million records in her career, has a few reasons why she thinks Meghan’s such a great artist.

“She’s very identifiable. She’s a great writer. She’s a thinker,” explains the Canadian superstar. “There’s more, but, you know, if I had to just pick one I would, she stands out.”

Just like Shania, Meghan has straddled the line between pop and country: not only has she reached #1 on the pop chart, but she’s also had country hits as an artist and as a songwriter. This past Christmas, she and country star Brett Eldredge scored a hit duet with “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” A few months before that, a song she co-wrote for the country group Rascal Flatts, “I Like the Sound of That,” hit #1 on the country chart.

Shania plans to re-enter the music world sometime this year with her first new album since 2002’s Up!

