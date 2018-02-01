Shania Twain decides NOW is the time to tour Down Under

By Music News Group

Mercury NashvilleShania Twain‘s NOW Tour doesn’t kick off until May 3 in Tacoma, Washington, but she’s already extending it.

The pop/country superstar will travel Down Under for eight dates at the end of the year, starting November 30 in Perth, Australia. This will be her first time playing Australia in nearly twenty years; then, she’ll do her first-ever dates in New Zealand.

- Advertisement -

Here are the additions to Shania Twain’s NOW trek, with tickets going on sale Friday, February 9:

11/30 — Perth, AU, Perth Arena

12/2 — Adelaide, AU, Botanic Park

12/5 — Brisbane, AU, Entertainment Centre

12/8 — Hunter Valley, AU, Hope Estate

12/11 — Melbourne, AU, Rod Laver Arena

12/14 — Sydney, AU, Qudos Bank Arena

12/18 — Auckland, NZ, Spark Arena

12/22 — Dunedin, NZ, Forsyth Barr Stadium

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments