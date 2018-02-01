Shania Twain decides NOW is the time to tour Down Under

Mercury NashvilleShania Twain‘s NOW Tour doesn’t kick off until May 3 in Tacoma, Washington, but she’s already extending it.
The pop/country superstar will travel Down Under for eight dates at the end of the year, starting November 30 in Perth, Australia. This will be her first time playing Australia in nearly twenty years; then, she’ll do her first-ever dates in New Zealand.
Here are the additions to Shania Twain’s NOW trek, with tickets going on sale Friday, February 9:
11/30 — Perth, AU, Perth Arena
12/2 — Adelaide, AU, Botanic Park
12/5 — Brisbane, AU, Entertainment Centre
12/8 — Hunter Valley, AU, Hope Estate
12/11 — Melbourne, AU, Rod Laver Arena
12/14 — Sydney, AU, Qudos Bank Arena
12/18 — Auckland, NZ, Spark Arena
12/22 — Dunedin, NZ, Forsyth Barr Stadium
