Shania Twain and Halsey added to "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 10 as guest judges

By Andrea Dresdale

Courtesy VH1Christina Aguilera has already been announced as a guest judge for the 10th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but now a slew of additional judges have been added to the lineup.

In addition to Christina, Shania Twain, Halsey and ’90s rock icon Courtney Love will join show regulars Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Michelle Visage at the judges’ table.

Other stars who’ll decide who will stay or “sashay away” this season include Lena Dunham, Kate Upton, Padma Lakshmi, Billy Eichner, Kumail Nanjiani and Broad City stars Abbi Jacobsen and Ilana Glazer.

Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres March 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

