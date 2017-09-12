Senate Law and Justice Committee to meet Wednesday in Aberdeen

The Senate Law and Justice Committee meets Wednesday in Aberdeen for a public hearing and work session on immigration enforcement, payment of traffic fines and concealed pistol licenses.

The meeting is being held in Aberdeen as part of the committee’s effort to hold meetings outside the state capital when the Legislature is not in session. The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Port of Grays Harbor chambers, 111 S. Wooding Street.

“This is a chance for Grays Harbor residents to come and see a branch of their state government at work, and an opportunity for people who value their Second Amendment rights to share their views,” said Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley, who heads the committee.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the committee will discuss the state attorney general’s controversial advice to state and local agencies that wish to impede enforcement of federal immigration laws. The committee also will hear an update on a plan that would allow payment plans for traffic fines. Public testimony will be taken on draft legislation involving the public disclosure of information related to concealed-pistol licenses.

Padden noted that the Washington-based organization Forefront, which focuses on reducing suicide while respecting gun rights, chose Aberdeen for Sunday’s launch of a statewide suicide-prevention effort. Padden said that suggests Grays Harbor is a good choice for a thoughtful discussion about firearm-related policy proposals.

“I am expecting that the testimony we receive from Grays Harbor folks will be practical and level-headed,” Padden said. “You can’t ask for much more than that.”

Agenda 9-13-17

Comments