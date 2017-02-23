Semi Truck Accident Blocks US Highway 101 North of Lake Quinault

Two semi-trucks collided on US Highway 101 North of Lake Quinault, the accident blocked Highway 101 for hours Tuesday evening.

The Washington State Patrol said that a 58-year-old Hoquiam man was driving a 2006 Peterbuilt tractor south on Highway 101 behind a 2000 Volvo tractor, driven by a 40-year-old British Columbia man.

Trooper Westbrook reported that when the Volvo stopped to make a left turn the Peterbuilt hit the trailer of the Volvo just after 2 PM Tuesday afternoon. The Peterbuilt continued into the ditch and blocked the northbound lane.

No injuries were reported, the Hoquiam man could face charges of failing to yield.

The Washington Department of Transportation reported the road was closed until 6:20 that evening.

