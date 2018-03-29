Semi Trailer Rolls Over, Delays Morning Commute Through East Aberdeen

A semi-truck rollover accident in front of the Gateway Plaza snarled traffic in Aberdeen today.

No injuries were reported at the scene. The semi truck was sitting in the right lane of Eastbound US Highway 12, the frame of its trailer was twisted to the left and the box portion of the trailer laying on its side, covering the left lane of Westbound traffic.

- Advertisement -

Aberdeen Police Sergeant Darrin King at the scene said it was too early to say if speed or mechanical failure was a factor in the wreck. Traffic was being diverted into the Gateway Plaza at the Walmart which caused some further backups as some of the larger semi trucks negotiated the parking lot detour. Westbound traffic was backed up into Central Park this morning as police directed traffic at the lighted intersection in front of Walmart.

A crane from Roglins Inc. was brought in by the city to get the box broken loose from the trailer, after that they were able to drive the semi out of the way and push the box back into the Eastbound lanes.

Comments