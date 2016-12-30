Selmer’s Building and Gateway Center The Topic of Community Meeting on Jan 5

Planners with the Gateway Center will host a community meeting on January 5 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm at the Rotary Log Pavilion to address concerns regarding the preservation of the Selmer’s building in the design of the proposed enterprise and visitor center.

“Early in the planning process for the Gateway Center, the idea of incorporating local history and specifically the Selmer’s building into the design was carefully considered,” said Mayor Erik Larson of Aberdeen. “There have been a number of recent questions [and a petition at change.org] emerging again about this idea and we want the community to have an opportunity to ask those questions directly from the planning, design and engineering teams.”

In February 2016, the Gateway Center planning team recognized that the Selmer’s building would not be able to be restored to meet the facility’s programming needs based on the feasibility study. They then looked at an estimate for restoring only the facade of the two salvageable walls. Initial estimates pointed to a steep cost of approximately $1-$2 million. This cost was reviewed in context of wide community concern about financial stewardship for the project.

In the first public design meeting held on November 3, and in the subsequent online survey about the design process, the public was asked to rank 18 elements of design considerations on a scale of 1 – 10, with one being the least important and ten being the most important. With more than 200 total participants, the two most important elements of the project emerged as construction quality and budget control with a combined average ranking of 7.4 out of 10. No other elements of the project received an average response of 7 or higher. The remaining 16 questions averaged 4.8 out of ten with the specific question about how important an historical building form was to participants receiving an average 4.9 out of 10.

“Incorporating community input has always been central to the spirit of the Gateway Center project,” Mayor Larson added. “It’s important to remember that we are looking to serve the entire county with this effort, not just Aberdeen. The economic and cultural vibrancy of Grays Harbor is something we believe everyone can rally around and opening the discussion to address questions as to how this project will allow us to achieve that goal is important to the many diverse interests involved in this endeavor.”

In order to address recent community concerns, a new structural engineering study reviewing the use of the Selmer’s building facade has been launched and results will be made available to the public as soon as it is complete. Community members interested in hearing more details about the study and the project are encouraged to attend the January 5 meeting. The previously scheduled design review meeting has been moved to January 19. Both meetings will be held at the Rotary Log Pavilion, 1401 Sargent Blvd, Aberdeen from 5:30 – 7:30pm.

