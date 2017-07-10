See Christina Aguilera’s “outrageous” “Emoji Movie” character

Sony Pictures/Trae Patton

Christina Aguilera‘s been somewhat out of the spotlight lately, but she’ll be hitting movie screens later this month. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to see her — she’s providing the voice for an animated character in The Emoji Movie.

The movie is about the emojis who live in “Textopolis” inside your phone. Each one has its own facial expression, but Gene, an emoji born without a filter, has more than one. He tries to become “normal” with the help of two friends, but they end up having to save their world from a dangerous threat. James Corden, T.J. Miller, Patrick Stewart and Anna Faris are among the voice actors in the film, along with Christina.

Christina voices a character called Akiko Glitter, who lives inside the Just Dance app. E! Online describes the character as “outrageous,” “constantly in touch with the latest music and dance trends,” and “pretty much a permanent party hostess.”

The Emoji Movie is the second animated film to which Christina has lent her voice; the other one was 2004’s Shark Tale.

The Emoji Movie will be in theaters July 28.

